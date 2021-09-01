Swiss National Bank Acquires 165,358 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $321,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after purchasing an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,453,000 after purchasing an additional 419,964 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,909,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,533,000 after purchasing an additional 273,890 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI opened at $123.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average is $110.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

