Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,774,674 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 144,350 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of eBay worth $194,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 114.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 29.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,567,295 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $218,486,000 after acquiring an additional 816,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. 50,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841,497. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

