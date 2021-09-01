Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,778,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $247,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after buying an additional 4,454,432 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $45.37. 28,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629,848. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,050 shares of company stock valued at $18,107,216. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

