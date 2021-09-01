Swiss National Bank Has $215.06 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $215,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $339.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,733. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.30 and its 200 day moving average is $306.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

