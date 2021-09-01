Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $176.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.69.

SYNA opened at $189.78 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $74.47 and a fifty-two week high of $190.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $880,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $86,919,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

