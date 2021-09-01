Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $189.78 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $74.47 and a fifty-two week high of $190.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $880,920 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

