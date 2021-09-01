Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $220.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $189.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $190.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,584 shares of company stock worth $880,920 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Strs Ohio grew its position in Synaptics by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Synaptics by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Synaptics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $1,639,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.