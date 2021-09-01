T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Short Interest Up 15.2% in August

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,970,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 10,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after acquiring an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.