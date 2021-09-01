Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

TSM stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.92. The stock had a trading volume of 462,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,519,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $627.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

