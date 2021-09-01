Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Update

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 604,100 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 716,100 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TKAT stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. 27,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,034. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $141.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 3.07. Takung Art has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $74.11.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 205.07%.

In other news, Director Jiangping Xiao sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKAT. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

