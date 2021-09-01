Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP Sells $184,436.88 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $184,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, James Leal sold 1,666 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50.

On Monday, June 28th, James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00.

Shares of TNDM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,976. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,243.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.17. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $4,025,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 101,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

