Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167,975 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.90. The company had a trading volume of 148,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,007. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.75 and its 200 day moving average is $222.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

