TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $44.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.43.

TASK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth $342,000. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. 1,304,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,435. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

