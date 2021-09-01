TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TAT Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.29. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.