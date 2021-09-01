Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TAYO opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29. Taylor Consulting has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

About Taylor Consulting

Taylor Consulting, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in consulting to improve performance enhancement. The company was founded on February 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

