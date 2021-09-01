Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $165.97 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average of $149.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

