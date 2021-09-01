TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 622,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 29th total of 765,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLG. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TD by 33.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TD in the first quarter worth $53,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TD in the first quarter worth $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TD by 568.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 130,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD in the second quarter worth $205,000. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 7,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,507. TD has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in the leasing business of used luxurious cars, commodity trading business and providing supply management services. It operates through the following segments: Used Car Leasing Business and Commodity Trading and Supply Chain Management Services. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

