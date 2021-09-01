Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,712,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after buying an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 225,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,871,000 after buying an additional 115,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.50.

NYSE DPZ opened at $516.89 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.85 and a 200-day moving average of $434.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

