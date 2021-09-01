Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,822 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 79,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,713,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $225.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.