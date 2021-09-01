Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 413.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,992 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $35,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,498,000 after acquiring an additional 205,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

