Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.48.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

