Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chubb were worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,250,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 47.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,031 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.34 and a 200-day moving average of $168.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

