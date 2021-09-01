Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of McAfee worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in McAfee by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of McAfee by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.12.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McAfee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

