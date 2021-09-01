Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 23,432 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,432 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,549,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,778 shares of company stock worth $7,118,478. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $325.45 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $326.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

