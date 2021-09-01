TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.82 Million

Brokerages expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce $66.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.43 million to $68.70 million. TechTarget posted sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $266.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.17 million to $269.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $296.76 million, with estimates ranging from $262.80 million to $309.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.36 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in TechTarget by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in TechTarget by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

