Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.64 Million

Analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to announce sales of $117.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $120.28 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $103.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $461.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.17 million to $465.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $511.58 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $515.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.