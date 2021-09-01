TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $23,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TGNA stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

