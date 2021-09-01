TELUS (TSE:T) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.27

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.27 and last traded at C$29.26, with a volume of 278722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.62 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.72 billion and a PE ratio of 31.19.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.96%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

