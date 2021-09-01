Tendies (TEND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,106.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Tendies has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $625,247.01 and $79,106.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.77 or 0.00856842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00103136 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,713 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,713 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.