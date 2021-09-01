Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.34 Million

Brokerages predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report $53.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.90 million to $54.60 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $47.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $210.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $214.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $226.14 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $241.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.56. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.