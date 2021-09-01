Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 208.3% in the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Tesla by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 408,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $277,628,000 after purchasing an additional 99,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,209,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $735.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $728.37 billion, a PE ratio of 383.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $681.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

