Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.38.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Textron alerts:

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after buying an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after buying an additional 71,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,082,000 after buying an additional 232,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $522,271,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.21. 24,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,949. Textron has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.