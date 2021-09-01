Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,302 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,052 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,302 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

TPR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 49,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

