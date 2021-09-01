Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 23,886 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,886 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth $59,515,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the first quarter worth $215,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 9.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 14.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 22.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

NYSE:TMX traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,844. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.