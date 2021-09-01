Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 32.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at about $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at about $681,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Shares of DISH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,900. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

