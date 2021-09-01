The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0758 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Get The Bank of East Asia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.