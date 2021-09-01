The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 261,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 219,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

