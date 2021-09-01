The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.09

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.09 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 117.80 ($1.54). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 117.80 ($1.54), with a volume of 796,530 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 117.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a GBX 0.54 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

