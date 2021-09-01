The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.71, but opened at $26.40. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Beauty Health shares last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 9,177 shares.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49.

About The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

