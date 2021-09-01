The Cato Co. (CATO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

The Cato has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CATO stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.95. The Cato has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Cato stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,895 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of The Cato worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About The Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

