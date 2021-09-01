The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Clorox by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 19.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 77.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $168.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.13. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

