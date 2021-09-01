The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in The Clorox by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the second quarter worth about $626,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $168.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.13.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

