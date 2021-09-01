The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $454.53

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $454.53 and last traded at $454.28, with a volume of 1751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $446.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.79.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.