The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 12-Month High at $343.04

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $343.04 and last traded at $342.92, with a volume of 295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.47 and a 200-day moving average of $307.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,325,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.