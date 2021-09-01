The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $40.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 572,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,688,634 shares.The stock last traded at $26.78 and had previously closed at $26.51.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Get The Gap alerts:

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $666,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Gap by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.12%.

The Gap Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.