The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,468 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $22,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after buying an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,093,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,279,000 after purchasing an additional 301,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,469 shares of company stock worth $1,955,975. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

