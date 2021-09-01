The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $47,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.64. 3,323,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,034. The company has a market cap of $341.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

