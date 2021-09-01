The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Up 4.8%

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. 488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,928,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HNST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

