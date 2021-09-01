The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Down 30.6% in August

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock remained flat at $$9.52 during trading hours on Tuesday. 61,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,500. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 219,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 68,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

