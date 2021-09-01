The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 35.5% in August

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SGPYY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,096. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

