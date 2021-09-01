The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 35.5% in August

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SGPYY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,096. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

